Axiom Exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2023 – Press Release

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast 2023, March 1-2 in Burlingame, CA.



The 15th annual conference will provide experts in the life science industry to connect and explore solutions to current operational and outsourcing challenges associated with clinical trials.

For this year’s program, delegates can choose to attend four different streams: “Outsourcing & Clinical Operations,” “Patient Engagement,” “Clinical Technology & Innovation,” and “Medical Devices.” These streams provide great opportunities to network and exchange knowledge with leading pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.

Global Player in eClinical Solutions focused on S/M Life Science Needs

Established in 2001, Axiom developed and has long been established as one of the leading global players and delivery experts in eClinical technology. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite enables small to medium life science companies to dramatically change how you manage US and global clinical studies. It also provides for limitless real-time study reporting and awareness of what’s working and where critical matters require attention.

“Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite is the fundamental way in which we collect, manage and analyze real-time data. Axiom’s Fusion Global platform in combination with unmatched services ensures better, faster data-driven decisions that are backed up by data compliance, privacy and meet regulatory requirements,” says Maliha Haider, VP Data Management & Data Analytics.

The Outsourcing event will enable potential sponsors to also explore Axiom’s Fusion Data Analytics Platform.

“Fusion Data Analytics Platform is a leading platform for critical real-time visual Analysis of all of your clinical study data. With Fusion, you can quickly uncover hidden insights and trends in…