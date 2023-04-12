Axon launches next generation body camera with more features to never miss a mom… – Press Release

Axon Body 4 provides better quality footage with additional perspectives, streamlined operations and introduces real-time communications support making it far more than just a camera

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON ), the global public safety technology leader, today introduced its next generation body-worn camera, Axon Body 4 . Key upgrades include:

Expanded Communications Ability: Axon Body 4 introduces bi-directional communications between officers and their support teams, by enabling multiple viewers who have access to the livestream to communicate in real-time with the camera wearer. A new Watch Me button empowers officers to signal for additional support, with location and critical alerts displayed on Axon Respond.

Axon Body 4 introduces bi-directional communications between officers and their support teams, by enabling multiple viewers who have access to the livestream to communicate in real-time with the camera wearer. A new Watch Me button empowers officers to signal for additional support, with location and critical alerts displayed on Axon Respond. More Points Of View: Axon Body 4 offers the option to easily connect an additional point-of-view (POV) camera module. This camera can attach to an officer’s head or shoulder, used handheld or affixed to the brim of a hat or sunglasses to allow to for alternative perspectives that more closely mirror the officer’s own point of view.

Axon Body 4 offers the option to easily connect an additional point-of-view (POV) camera module. This camera can attach to an officer’s head or shoulder, used handheld or affixed to the brim of a hat or sunglasses to allow to for alternative perspectives that more closely mirror the officer’s own point of view. Upgraded camera features: Sharper images, improved visibility, a larger field of view and better camera capabilities enable the wearer to capture more of every moment.

Sharper images, improved visibility, a larger field of view and better camera capabilities enable the wearer to capture more of every moment. More streamlined operations: Axon Body 4 improves the officer user experience as well as enables agency administrators to more easily manage their body camera programs.

“Axon Body 4’s advanced features are a giant leap forward for handling an incident safely in real-time,” said Rick Smith, Founder and CEO of Axon. “Axon Body 4 provides far more than just a camera. It has the ability to be a communications beacon. We believe Axon Body 4 will be a powerful tool in public safety and security that can unlock new levels of transparency, flexibility, increased situational awareness and real-time support. This device sits at the core of equipping agencies so they never miss a moment.”

Ensuring that critical moments are always…