Ayotzinapa: Retired Mexican basic arrested over college students who vanished in 2014

Deputy secretary of security Ricardo Mejía announced the news on Thursday, referring to Rodríguez only as “the commander of the 27th Infantry Battalion when the events in Iguala occurred.” He did not specify any allegations against Rodríguez. A Secretariat of Government’s spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Rodríguez Pérez has retired with the rank of general.

CNN is working to contact Rodríguez’s defense.

Mejía said that a total of four arrest warrants had been issued against unidentified members of the Mexican army. Three of the four have been arrested, he said.

Mexico’s Secretary of Defense did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The missing students were intercepted by local police and federal military forces on September 26, 2014, while traveling toward Mexico City from their teacher’s college near the town Ayotzinapa.

They had intended to commemorate the anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre, where government forces killed as many as 300 student demonstrators in…