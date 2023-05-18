AZ Alkmaar 0-1 West Ham (agg: 1-3): Hammers attain Europa Convention League last

David Moyes has never won a major trophy as a manager

West Ham United reached their first major European final since 1976 after they overcame AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League semi-final.

David Moyes’ side soaked up plenty of pressure at AFAS Stadium until Pablo Fornals scored on the counter-attack in second-half injury time.

West Ham will face either Fiorentina or FC Basel, whose semi-final went into extra time.

The Hammers are hoping to lift their first major trophy since they lifted the 1980 FA Cup; they were one of three winners of the 1999 Intertoto Cup.

Hammers end 47-year wait for final

West Ham’s last European final had been in the 1975-76 Cup Winners’ Cup when they lost 4-2 to Anderlecht.

They came agonisingly close to breaking that duck last season, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals.

This time around they were disciplined, keeping their hosts at arm’s length for much of their second leg.

