Azeem Akhtar: Essex chairman steps down regardless of overview consequence

Essex finished fourth in last season’s County Championship Division One table, having won the title in 2017 and 2019

Essex chairman Azeem Akhtar has stood down from the role following an independent review of his historical social media activity.

Former Sport England member Akhtar was named chairman on 28 November but “voluntarily stepped aside” four days later while the review was carried out.

A club statement external-link said no evidence of racism or anti-Semitism had been found.

“These last few weeks have been very difficult for my family and me,” lifelong Essex supporter Akhtar said.

“This has taken a toll on us and I am determined to do justice to my other professional and personal commitments.

“I am passionately committed to fighting all kinds of discrimination whether that be anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any other kind of prejudice.

“As concluded, my social media activity is reflective of my religious and political affiliations and the strong humanitarian stance I take on…