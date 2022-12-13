Azeem Rafiq “pushed out of nation” since talking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq reveals impact on family after speaking out about racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has “been driven out of the country” by “threats and abuse” since “opening his heart out” about racism at Yorkshire.

Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.

The 31-year-old spoke of a man “defecating” in his garden as well as abuse received in the street.

“At times I’ve walked down the street fearing for my life,” Rafiq said.

The former Yorkshire spinner told MPs in 2021 that English cricket was “institutionally” racist, having said in 2020 that abuse at the club had left him close to taking his own life.

In October, Rafiq said “a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies” had “caused serious risk” to his family’s safety after he was accused of anti-Semitism and homophobia in a Daily Mail external-link report.

In his latest appearance at a parliamentary committee hearing, Rafiq said he now…