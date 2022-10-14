Last year, Rafiq was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at Yorkshire

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq says “a never-ending, co-ordinated campaign of lies” has “caused serious risk” to his family’s safety after new allegations were made against him.

Rafiq, 31, has been accused of anti-Semitism, homophobia and fat shaming children by former team-mates and officials, reports the Daily Mail external-link .

In a statement, he said the claims were “categorically untrue”.

On Thursday, Rafiq said he plans to move abroad external-link to protect his family.

Last year, he was found to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying at Yorkshire. He told MPs that English cricket was “institutionally” racist, sparking the scandal that has dogged English cricket for much of the past two years.

His testimony led to changes in Yorkshire’s leadership, Headingly being temporarily stripped of hosting international matches, and reprimands for several current and former…