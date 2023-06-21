B.E.S.T. Program, Simply Healthcare Partner to Expand Healthcare Workforce – Press Release

$75,000 donation from Simply will provide training and mentorship opportunities for underrepresented communities interested to work in healthcare

Simply Healthcare Plans (Simply) announced a donation of $75,000 to the Tampa Bay-based non-profit, Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (B.E.S.T), to support the organization’s Healthcare Entry Careers and Economic Mobility Initiative. The funding will expand the initiative’s medical skills training and mentorship offerings to underrepresented minority (URM) students to help increase access to career pathways in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621874497/en/

Simply announced a donation of $75,000 to Brain Expansions Scholastic Training (B.E.S.T) during the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy Induction Ceremony, held at the University of South Florida in Tampa. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Healthcare Entry Careers and Economic Mobility Initiative aims to address the public health crisis of healthcare worker shortages within Tampa Bay. By facilitating access to career pathways for URM students, B.E.S.T. is also providing critical tools for both individuals and their communities to thrive.

The B.E.S.T. Organization has three primary goals for participants: exposure to career certification programs, connection to a robust mentor network, and ongoing practical guidance, professional development, and career navigation to ensure successful entry and retention into the healthcare workforce.

Simply’s donation was announced during the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy Induction Ceremony, held at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The ceremony marks the launch of the B.E.S.T. Summer Medical Academy, where program participants receive rigorous, hands-on experience to better understand the functions of hospital departments.

“Simply is committed to strengthening Florida’s workforce through the implementation of innovative solutions…