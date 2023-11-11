Babar Azam: Pakistan captain ‘should be taken on a journey’ with captaincy, says Mickey Arthur

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur says Babar Azam is not the finished article as captain and must be allowed time to develop in the role.

Babar’s position has been scrutinised during this World Cup after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals.

England ended Pakistan’s last-four hopes with a 93-run win in Kolkata.

“I will get behind Babar. He is a young and someone I am close to. He needs to be taken on a journey with and shown the ropes,” Arthur said.

“He’s learning every day. We know he’s a fine batter and he learns every day with his captaincy.

“He’s growing and we must allow him the time to do that. It’s not a crime to make mistakes as long as you learn from them.”

Babar, the number one ranked ODI batter heading into the tournament, was appointed one-day captain in May 2020.

He led Pakistan to the final of the T20 World Cup last November, where they lost to England.

Despite a disappointing World Cup campaign Arthur, who was appointed team director in April, maintained there should…