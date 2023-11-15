Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain in all codecs

Babar Azam first led Pakistan in T20 cricket in 2019

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain in all three formats following their failure to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The 29-year-old batter first led in white-ball cricket in 2019 and took over as Test skipper in 2021.

He leaves after Pakistan finished fifth at the World Cup, winning four and losing five of their nine games.

“It is a difficult decision, but I feel it is a right time,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I vividly remember the moment I received the call to lead Pakistan. Over the past four years I’ve experienced many highs and lows, on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan’s pride and respect in the cricket world.

“I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.”

Under Babar, Pakistan won 10 out of 20 Tests, but were beaten 3-0 at home by England…