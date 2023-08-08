‘Back to School’ gets safer for nearly a half million food allergy students in C… – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hollenbeck celebrates the achievement of 11-year-old National Food Allergy Advocate Zacky Muñoz who will be honored Wednesday, August 9, 2023 for his tireless advocacy efforts as well as celebrate the recent launch of the California Department of Education’s new California Food Allergy Resource Guide. Now available to all school districts statewide, the guide helps staff and parents protect students with food allergies at school and minimize the risk of food anaphylaxis during school meals.

“Being different is my SUPERPOWER! And now I know that my Superpower can help change the world.” -Zacky Muñoz

“Having food allergies makes you different but being different is not a bad thing, not one bit,” young Muñoz adds. “In fact, being different is my SUPERPOWER! And now I know…. that my Superpower can help change the world.”

An estimated 466,886 diagnosed California students with food allergies, ages 5-18, will benefit from this law with the online California Food Allergy Resource Guide, providing guidance to school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools on the importance of food allergy management and treatment. California Assembly Bill 2640, known as the ‘Zacky’s Bill,’ was signed into law by Governor Newsom late last year in a virtual bill signing with the young advocate and his family.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LAC Department of Education and partners will convene at a press conference being held at Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 on the steps of the LA County Supervisor’s Building. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Jaime Rupert, Chief Communications Officer, Food Allergy Research Education (FARE), Debra Duardo, MSW, PhD., Superintendent, Los Angeles County Office of Education, and partners will be in attendance to celebrate the efforts in developing this resource just in time for the school year.

To visit the…