Back to School Wellness: Making Hearing Health a Priority – Press Release

ASHA Urges Families to Learn the Signs of Hearing Loss and Seek Help

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Back-to-school preparations may include a variety of health-related appointments, including visits to the pediatrician, dentist, or eye doctor. But according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), there’s one important health check that is often overlooked: a hearing test.

Roughly 15% of children ages 6–19 years have some degree of hearing loss in one or both ears, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even a so-called mild hearing loss can affect a child’s academic success.

“Even if a child is missing 5% or 10% of what is being taught in school, those may be key details that are critical to their understanding of the broader concept, lesson, or instructions,” said Robert Augustine, PhD, CCC-SLP, 2023 ASHA President. “Beyond learning difficulties, unaddressed hearing loss can also result in social and behavioral challenges. We want to set children up for success, and that means timely intervention for any hearing difficulties.”

Hearing screenings are available in some schools, but the requirements can vary widely by state. Generally, hearing screenings are not part of a child’s annual physical but occur every few years at the most. This means that some kids could go many years without having their hearing tested.

ASHA urges parents and caregivers to familiarize themselves with the signs of hearing loss, especially since hearing loss can be acquired at any age. If their child displays any of the signs, families should seek a full hearing evaluation from a certified audiologist. The signs in school-aged children may include