Backpack Market Analysis 2023-2032: Forecasted Market Size, Expected Growth Rate… – Press Release

LONDON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Business Research Company’s research on the backpack market forecasts the global backpack market size to grow from $18.5 billion in 2022 to $19.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The backpack market value is then expected to grow to $23.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



Learn More In-Depth On The Backpack Market

Increasing travel and recreational activities are expected to drive the backpack industry growth. Recreation encompasses all of the activities that people engage in to refresh their bodies and minds and make their leisure time more interesting and enjoyable. Tourists frequently use backpacks to transport their belongings when visiting other countries, not only for pleasure but also for business, increasing demand for backpacks of various shapes and volumes. According to the World Tourism Organization, a Spain-based international tourism promotion organisation, global tourism increased by 4% in 2021 compared to 2020. (415 million vs. 400 million). In 2021, Europe and the Americas outperformed the rest of the world (+19% and +17%, respectively). Tourism’s economic contribution in 2021 (measured in tourism direct gross domestic product) is estimated to be US$1.9 trillion, up from US$1.6 trillion in 2020 but still far below the pre-pandemic value of US$3.5 trillion. As a result, rising travel and recreational activities are propelling the backpack market forward.

Major players in the backpack market are Under Armour Inc., Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Dakine IP Holdings LP, Samsonite IP Holdings S.àr.l., VF Outdoor LLC, V.I.P. Industries Limited, Wildcraft India Private Limited, Sierra Designs, Kelty, Wenger, Marmot Mountain LLC, Everest Trading Corp., Herschel Supply Co., and Patagonia Inc.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Backpack Market Report

The incorporation of smart technology is gaining traction among the backpack market trends. To maintain their market position, major…