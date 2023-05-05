Badger Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Press Release

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 (the “Meeting”) were approved by its shareholders. A total of 29,181,797 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 84.65% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



All ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Glen Roane 27,888,124 95.66 1,266,293 4.34 Robert (Rob) Blackadar 29,081,445 99.75 72,972 0.25 David Bronicheski 28,684,339 98.39 470,078 1.61 Stephanie Cuskley 28,229,713 96.83 924,704 3.17 William (Bill) Derwin 28,865,694 99.01 288,723 0.99 G. Keith Graham 28,753,888 98.63 400,529 1.37 Stephen (Steve) Jones 28,605,215 98.12 549,202 1.88 Mary Jordan 28,580,856 98.03 573,561 1.97 William (Bill) Lingard 28,811,283 98.82 343,134 1.18 Patricia (Tribby) Warfield 28,805,705 98.80 348,712 1.20

Further, of the proxies and in person votes received, 28,832,819 (98.80%) voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor, and 27,664,840 (94.89%) voted in favour of management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2022.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key…