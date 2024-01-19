Bahrain Masters: Luke Littler beats Michael van Gerwen in closing

Teenager Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen 8-5 to win the Bahrain Masters title.

It is Littler’s first senior PDC title after coming up short against Luke Humphries in the PDC World Darts Championship final earlier this month.

He broke three-time world champion Van Gerwen in legs eight and 12.

“No-one believes me but I hadn’t thrown a dart since the world final until yesterday,” Littler told ITV4.

“MVG is the very best and I’m just very happy to win on my debut. It’s been unbelievable this week.”

England’s Littler, 16, was making his debut at the World Series competition – and threw a nine-darter in a quarter-final win against Nathan Aspinall.

He saw off Hong Kong’s Man Lok Leung 6-3 in his opening match on Thursday before getting past Aspinall and Gerwyn Price on Friday to reach the final.

Littler heads back to Europe next to feature in the Dutch Masters on 26 and 27 January at Maaspoort Den Bosch.

“I’ve not really set any goals for this year – I didn’t even expect to pick up this…