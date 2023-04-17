Baidu Apollo Releases Major Product Updates to Help Manufacturers Build Smarter … – Press Release

Baidu foresees that by 2026, the market penetration rate of smart car models equipped with L2+ level advanced intelligent driving solution, valet parking, highway navigation pilot and city navigation pilot will exceed 15%.

Baidu Apollo City Driving Max is upgraded with “lightweight HD map”, which is 80% “lighter” compared to traditional HD maps.

Baidu’s Apollo Highway Driving Pro will be deployed on Black Sesame Semiconductor’s Huashan II A1000 chip computing platform and will be officially released in Q3 this year.

BEIJING, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu, Inc. BIDU (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong internet foundations, today held an automotive intelligence conference on the eve of Auto Shanghai 2023. During the conference, Baidu released a series of new products covering intelligent driving, intelligent cabin, and intelligent maps. Additionally, Baidu introduced four new key-capabilities for car manufacturers in the newly released “Baidu Apollo Self Driving Openness White Paper “.

At the conference, Rob Chu, Baidu Corporate Vice President and GM of Apollo Self Driving, and Shan Jizhang, Founder and CEO of Black Sesame Semiconductor announced that Black Sesame Semiconductor will become the latest chip partner to Baidu Apollo Smart Driving. Additionally, Apollo Highway Driving Pro will be deployed on the Black Sesame’s Huashan II A1000 chip computing platform, which will be officially released in Q3 this year. This partnership marks a deeper collaboration between Chinese smart driving solutions and Chinese smart chipsets, which will further accelerate the smart manufacturing of China’s automotive industry.

The automobile industry is now in a moment of radical change. Baidu predicts that by 2026, the market penetration rate of models equipped with the L2+ advanced intelligent driving solution, valet parking highway navigation pilot and city navigation pilot will exceed 15%, ushering in a transition period in intelligent vehicle…