Baidu self-driving automotive: Here is what it seems prefer to journey a Chinese language robotaxi with no steering wheel

The Chinese tech giant, the country’s answer to Google (GOOGL), revealed the Apollo RT6, its sixth-generation autonomous vehicle, at its annual flagship conference on Thursday.

Baidu’s ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, currently operates in 10 Chinese cities. The new vehicle will roll out through that program sometime next year.

An interior shot of Baidu&#39;s new robotaxi. The steering wheel is detachable, and will be removed once the company receives approval from authorities, according to a company executive.

Once regulators give the green light, the Apollo RT6’s detachable steering wheel will legally be able to come off, a company executive said Thursday.

Baidu is hawking its new design as a way to free up space for things like “extra seating, vending machines, desktops, or gaming consoles.”

A promotional shot from Baidu showing passengers looking at screens in the backseat of its new robotaxi vehicle.

The company said its new self-driving car has dramatically lowered the production costs from previous versions, by about half. Those cost savings will be passed on to passengers as the company prepares to introduce the cars to its existing fleet of robotaxis around the country, according to CEO Robin Li.

"We are moving towards a future where taking a robotaxi will be half the



