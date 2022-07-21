Baidu self-driving automotive: Here is what it seems prefer to journey a Chinese language robotaxi with no steering wheel

The Chinese tech giant, the country’s answer to Google ( GOOGL ) , revealed the Apollo RT6, its sixth-generation autonomous vehicle, at its annual flagship conference on Thursday.

Baidu’s ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, currently operates in 10 Chinese cities. The new vehicle will roll out through that program sometime next year.

Once regulators give the green light, the Apollo RT6’s detachable steering wheel will legally be able to come off, a company executive said Thursday.

Baidu is hawking its new design as a way to free up space for things like “extra seating, vending machines, desktops, or gaming consoles.”