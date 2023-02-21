Bain & Company announces services alliance with OpenAI to help enterprise client… – Press Release

Global partnership combines the power of OpenAI’s industry-leading AI technology advancements with Bain’s world-renowned capabilities in strategy and digital application delivery; The Coca-Cola Company announced as the first company to engage with the alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bain & Company today announced a global services alliance with OpenAI, the research and deployment company behind the AI systems ChatGPT, DALL·E and Codex, which are changing the way people communicate and create.

The alliance builds on Bain’s adoption of OpenAI technologies for its 18,000-strong multi-disciplinary team of knowledge workers. Over the past year, Bain has embedded OpenAI technologies into its internal knowledge management systems, research, and processes to improve efficiency.

Given the early successes of those initiatives, Bain and OpenAI are working together to bring OpenAI’s groundbreaking capabilities to its clients globally. With the alliance, Bain will combine its deep digital implementation capabilities and strategic expertise with OpenAI’s AI tools and platforms, including ChatGPT, to help its clients around the world identify and implement the value of AI to maximize business potential. The Coca-Cola Company is the first company to engage with the new alliance, Bain also announced today.

“AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work, and a moment where all our clients will need to rethink their business architectures and adapt. By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realize business value,” said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s Worldwide Managing Partner.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Bain to deliver real value to our large enterprise customers,” said