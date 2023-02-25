Baleaf Reveals New Sweatleaf and Nuleaf Series of Super Comfy Yoga Clothing for … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Baleaf Sports (“Baleaf”), a contemporary activewear brand committed to creating versatile, eco-friendly products, has announced the launch of its new Sweatleaf and Nuleaf series of yoga gear designed specifically with the aim of creating an inclusive and liberating exercise atmosphere that ensures a snug workout experience for yogis of all body shapes, sizes, and skin colors.

The Sweatleaf series, under the banner of “in motion for you”, is made using a lightweight fabric that positively enhances all body shapes. The smooth, soft, and cool-to-the-touch material wicks sweat away from the skin and dries quickly, perfect for keeping skin dry during intense yoga sessions or other workouts. Stretchy and super comfortable, they are great for working out or just lounging around.

The Nuleaf series inspires “true beauty within every shape” and features a waxy, butter-like touch that is light and extremely breathable that feels great on the skin thanks to a scientific product design that is ergonomic and figure hugging. The very reasonably priced Nuleaf series compared to competitors come in a wider variety of inclusive sizes (xs-2xl) with more choice for different body lengths that fits in perfectly with the philosophy of tolerance and free movement.

Lee, Lead Designer with Baleaf, said, “The Sweatleaf leggings are specifically designed with every type of workout in mind. Cut from super-stretchy fabric, which is both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, the Nuleaf series is the perfect blend of style and comfort. Its brushed fabric is soft against skin, moves with you and for you while gliding over the natural curves of the body with ease.”

Envisioning a world where everyone can experience the joy of everyday motion in their own unique way, Baleaf’s new Sweatleaf and Nuleaf series check all the boxes for global yoga lovers who are paying more attention to self-care and physical and mental health in the post-pandemic era. Baleaf strives…