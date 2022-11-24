Balenciaga apologizes for adverts that includes kids holding bondage bears

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has apologized for featuring children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign.

Shot by photographer Gabriele Galimberti, images linked to the Balenciaga Gift Shop campaign featured young children dressed in the Balenciaga Kids line.

According to the original press release issued last week, the “campaign iterates on the artist’s series Toy Stories, an exploration of what people collect and receive as gifts.”

In its original press release, the company said that the line featured “dozens of new products ranging from homeware, petwear and scent, from everyday items to limited-edition collectibles and bespoke furniture.”

But there was an angry response on social media to the shots which featured young children with plush teddy bear bags dressed in what looked like BDSM-inspired outfits. One child is pictured with an assortment of empty wine glasses.

One Twitter user wrote: “Balenciaga may…