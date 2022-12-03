Balenciaga artistic director apologizes for controversial advert marketing campaign

Written by By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Balenciaga creative director Demna has issued a public apology for one of the fashion brand’s recent advertising campaigns, which featured images of young children cuddling teddy bears in fetish clothing.

“I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility,” Demna, who goes by his first name only, wrote in an Instagram statement Friday. “It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them.”

The campaign, shot by photographer Gabriele Galimberti, was meant to promote a variety of new products from the Balenciaga Gift Shop.

It featured images of young children dressed in pieces from the Balenciaga Kids line. The plush bear bags, meanwhile, had been featured as accessories in Balenciaga’s Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear show.

But many criticized the photos, arguing the bags were inappropriate for children.

In a statement provided to CNN…