Bali bomber Umar Patek apologizes for nightclub assaults that killed 202

An Indonesian bomb maker convicted for his role in the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub attacks has apologized to the victims’ families, after his release from prison was met with outrage in Australia.

Umar Patek, a member of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah group, was jailed for 20 years in 2012 after he was found guilty of making bombs that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians. He was released on parole last week.

“I apologize to the victims and their families, both at home and abroad, whatever their country, whatever their ethnicity, whatever their religion,” Patek said in an interview on Tuesday at a de-radicalization center in East Java province.

“I apologize to the Australian people who have been deeply impacted by the Bali bombing,” he added.

Patek also said he would help the Indonesian government in its counter-terrorism…