Ball Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference – Ball (NYSE:B… – Press Release

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ball Corporation BALL, one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference, June 14th, 2023.

Dan Fisher, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to speak at 10:15am Central time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:

https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://cc.webcasts.com/well001/061323a_js/?entity=13_SJYOTT0__;!!OOnBcYQ!OZ7xU9VGY-zbnFxkwm21dFNOFu3YadmrwpQY-V46W1LBS4aoVPa2fphh-inHjyvE3WtMWbfwGW9fQRSUQaYI4qxdwQKAqPHErw$

A replay of the presentation will be available after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days at www.ball.com/investors under “news and presentations.”

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,000 people worldwide and reported 2022 net sales of $15.35 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement



This release contains “forward-looking” statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. Ball…