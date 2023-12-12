Ballot: Ought to Cayman have territory-wide MPs? : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Of the five British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands is the only one that does not have “at-large” (territory-wide) elected political representatives among its legislative body. The fact that the constitutions of other BOTs allow for this demonstrates that it would be possible to amend our Constitution and introduce at-large MPs here, which many believe would be a good idea, and it appears that the UK would be supportive, if not enthusiastic.

Nevertheless, the system is not a panacea to eliminate corruption, as suggested by events last year in the British Virgin Islands.

The 16,000 voters in the BVI (population approximately 30,000) can each cast five votes: one for their local representative in one of nine electoral districts and four at-large candidates in the Legislative Council.

To quote the Jamaica Observer: “The four at-large seats [in the BVI] were introduced under some pressure from the British Foreign and Commonwealth…