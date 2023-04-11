Bamboo Toothbrush Market size to grow by USD 14.44 million from 2021 to 2026, 35… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The bamboo toothbrush market size is expected to grow by USD 14.55 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.94% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global bamboo toothbrush market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bamboo toothbrushes in the region. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of biodegradable and eco-friendly dental care products. Customers in developed countries such as the US are aware of the ill effects of conventional plastics on their lifestyles and the environment. Therefore, they demand more environmentally friendly products such as bamboo toothbrushes. This leads to a depreciation in the use of crude oil and natural gas, which results in the reduction of carbon footprints. Various organizations engage in initiatives such as strategic planning, communication, consumer awareness campaigns, documentary films, education, clean-up campaigns, raising business awareness, scientific research, entrepreneurial innovation, legislation, and sustainability. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the bamboo toothbrush market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report

Bamboo Toothbrush Market: Eco-friendly alternatives for plastic goods to drive growth