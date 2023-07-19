Bamboo Works 2.0: The New Voice for China Stocks – Press Release

HONG KONG, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) announced the launch of its version 2.0, a major upgrade in its mission to introduce the world to China-concept stocks. With the upgrade, Bamboo Works aims to better serve global investors by providing more comprehensive and in-depth insight into overseas-listed Chinese companies, the Chinese economy, and major industry segments.

Most significantly, the upgrade provides enhanced content offerings, including the following new sections:

– Fast News: Bamboo Works introduces a “Fast News” section alongside its existing long-form news analysis, providing succinct and timely updates on significant market developments in a real-time format.

– Expert Corner: Using a blog format, Expert Corner is a place where industry experts share their analytical views on a range of topics from investor and public relations perspectives. This section helps investors and listed companies gain better understanding of financial markets, policies, and different industries.

– China Bulletin: Using email newsletters and dedicated columns, Bamboo Works’ co-founder and editor-in-chief Doug Young provides weekly updates on the latest developments in the Chinese economy and on Chinese stocks. Doug combines mainstream financial media coverage with Bamboo Works’ own reporting and his personal analysis to offer insights into the latest macroeconomic and industry trends, and on corporate news.

– China Inc: Co-founders Doug Young and Rene Vanguestaine, each a seasoned financial expert with over 30 years of experience in China, discuss the latest major China economic and corporate stories in a weekly 15-minute podcast. Drawing on their extensive knowledge gained from years of following the ups and downs of global capital markets and their firsthand experience in China, they bring their own insight and analysis to global listeners seeking to understand the latest Chinese business trends.

Doug Young commented: “Delivering…