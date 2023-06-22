Bamboos Market size is set to grow by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, The i… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The bamboos market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.45%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased demand for bamboo plates, the increased online penetration of bamboo products, and the robust growth of the construction industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Anji Tianchi Bamboo and Wood Industry Co. Ltd., ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD, Bamboo Australia, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Bamboo Vision, Bamboo Wood, Cali Bamboo LLC, CFF GmbH and Co. KG, dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo Group, Fujian HeQiChang Bamboo Industrial Co. Ltd., Moso International B.V., Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Simply Bamboo PTY LTD, Smith and Fong Co., Teragren, Wild Fibres, Xiamen HBD Industry and Trade Co. Ltd., Xingli Bamboo Products Co., and SWICOFIL AG

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

