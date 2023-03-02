BamCore Makes Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2… – Press Release

With the debut of BamCore’s scalable beyond-zero carbon footprint timber bamboo building framing system, they join the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

WINDSOR, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BamCore has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. BamCore was recognized in the Top 10 manufacturing companies in the world for 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2023. At BamCore, we are pioneering the way for carbon-negative construction around the world, a revolution that is sure to positively benefit the planet and our communities,” said Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore.

In 2022, BamCore introduced its digitally enabled industrialized construction offering that increases a building’s energy efficiency and reduces the embodied carbon. The BamCore Prime Wall™ is a scalable, beyond-zero-carbon framing system that is custom prefabricated to millimeter accuracy and code compliant up to five stories. It is faster and easier to install, stronger, and has better thermal and acoustic performance than traditional wood framing. It also reduces operating costs and construction waste while sequestering more carbon.

To drive these innovations, BamCore built the first sustainably sourced Timber Bamboo Global Supply Chain, supporting rural infrastructure in the global south. Developing this supply chain creates opportunities beyond BamCore as the demand for this fast-growing, strong regenerative carbon-capturing fiber increases. “By encouraging the planting of new timber bamboo in deforested areas of the tropics and subtropics, we aid in recovering lands and clean water while providing an avenue for…