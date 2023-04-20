Banc of California Reports Solid Earnings and Strong Balance Sheet in First Quar… – Press Release

Banc of California, Inc. BANC today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $21.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, net income was $21.7 million for the quarter, or $0.37 per diluted common share.(1) This compares to adjusted net income of $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which excluded a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $7.7 million.(1)
First quarter highlights:
- Diversified core deposit base with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 38% of average deposits and 36% at quarter end. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits comprised 27% of total deposits.
- Significant available excess liquidity with immediately available on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity of $4.0 billion, including $1.0 billion in cash. Available liquidity was 2.2 times the level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
- Low unrealized losses in the securities portfolio, with unrealized losses of $46.8 million on AFS securities of $958.4 million, representing 3.8% of CET1 capital(1).
- High capital ratios(2) projected to remain well above the regulatory thresholds for “well capitalized” banks, including an estimated 14.06% total risk-based capital ratio, 11.66% Tier 1 capital ratio, 11.66% CET1 capital ratio and 9.71% Tier 1 leverage ratio.
- Stable asset quality as total delinquent loans decreased 20%, or 25 bps, to 1.03% and classified assets also decreased 20%, or 33 bps, to 1.34% from the prior quarter. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.22% of average loans. The ACL ratio remained relatively flat at 1.27% of total loans and 158% of nonperforming assets.
-
Other performance highlights as follows:
- Return on average assets of 0.88% and adjusted return on average assets of 0.94%(1)
- Book value per share of $16.33, up from $16.26
-