Banc of California Reports Solid Earnings and Strong Balance Sheet in First Quar… – Press Release

Banc of California, Inc. BANC today reported net income of $20.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $21.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, net income was $21.7 million for the quarter, or $0.37 per diluted common share.(1) This compares to adjusted net income of $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which excluded a pre-tax loss on sale of securities of $7.7 million.(1)

First quarter highlights: