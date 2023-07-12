Bancolombia S.A. Announces the Launch of a Tender Offer to Purchase up to U.S.$3… – Press Release

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Bancolombia S.A. (the “Issuer”) announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to U.S.$370,000,000 (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an Offer to Purchase dated the date hereof (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The table below summarizes certain payment terms of the Offer:

Description of Notes CUSIP/

ISIN Nos. Outstanding

Principal

Amount Tender Offer

Consideration

(1)(2) Early

Tender

Payment (1) Total

Consideration

(1)(2) 3.000% Senior Notes

due 2025 05968LAM4 / US05968LAM46 U.S.$950,000,000 U.S.$933.00 U.S.$30.00 U.S.$963.00













(1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes. (2) Excludes accrued interest, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable.

The Offer will expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on August 9, 2023, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer in its sole discretion (this date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Date”). The early tender deadline for the Offer will be 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 25, 2023, or a later time if extended by the Issuer in its sole discretion (this date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer, the “Early Tender Date”). Holders of the Notes must validly tender their Notes at or before the Early Tender Date to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration set forth above. Notes tendered may be withdrawn prior to 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 25, 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer in its sole discretion, but not thereafter, except as required by applicable law (the date and time, including as extended or earlier terminated, the…