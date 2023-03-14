Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs to seal 3-0 T20 collection win

Taskin Ahmed crucially removed Moeen Ali and Ben Duckett in the 17th over

Bangladesh 158-2 (20 overs): Das 73 (57), Shanton 47* (36) England 142-6 (20 overs): Malan 53 (47), Buttler 40 (31) Bangladesh won by 16 runs Scorecard

England stumbled to a 16-run defeat in the final T20 as Bangladesh completed a 3-0 series clean sweep.

Chasing 159, England were in control at 100-1 as Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan added 95 for the second wicket in Mirpur.

But Bangladesh fought back when the pair fell in consecutive balls in the 14th over.

The pressure built on England’s middle order and they finished on 142-6 after losing 5-28 in the space of 35 balls.

Bangladesh’s 158-2 was set up by opener Litton Das’ explosive 73 from 57 balls and Najmul Hossain’s Shanto’s 47 not out from 36.

Ben Duckett dropped Das on 51 and Rehan Ahmed dropped a simple chance from Rony Talukdar on 17.

But England salvaged some pride at the death as Sam Curran and Chris Jordan restricted Bangladesh’s scoring, conceding only 27 runs…