Bangladesh: ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from worldwide cricket with fast impact

Tamim Iqbal announced his retirement from international cricket at a news conference broadcast live on national television

Bangladesh’s one-day international captain Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket – just three months before the Cricket World Cup.

The 34-year-old batter said he is quitting all forms of the international game with immediate effect.

Tamim broke into tears as he made the announcement during a news conference, broadcast live on national television.

“There was no sudden reason behind this, I was thinking about it for quite some time,” he said.

“I was talking about it with my family members for a few days. I thought this was the right time for me to decide.”

Tamim’s announcement comes a day after he played in the first ODI of a three-match series against Afghanistan, scoring 13 off 21 balls as Afghanistan claimed a 17-run win.

The opening batter came under heavy criticism, led by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, for deciding to play despite…