Bangladesh v Eire: Hosts beat vacationers by 22 runs in rain-affected Twenty20 opener

Rony Talukdar top-scored for Bangladesh with 67

Bangladesh 207-5 (19.2 overs): Talukdar 67, Das 47; Young 2-45 Ireland 81-5 (8 overs): Delany 21*, Tector 19, Stirling 17; Taskin 4-16 Bangladesh won by 22 runs under DLS method Scorecard

Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected first of three T20 internationals between the sides.

Rony Talukdar struck a career-best 67 from 38 balls as the hosts posted 207-5 in 19.2 overs before rain ended their innings in Chittagong prematurely.

When play resumed, Ireland found themselves chasing a formidable target of 104 off eight overs.

Despite a brave effort, the tourists could only manage 81-5.

Gareth Delany top-scored for Ireland with an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls, ably assisted by Harry Tector (19) and stand-in skipper Paul Stirling (17).

Taskin Ahmed excelled with the ball, ending with figures of 4-16.

Stirling and Mark Adair combined for an opening wicket partnership of 32, but when the latter was bowled by…