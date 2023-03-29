Bangladesh v Eire: Hosts safe T20 collection success with snug 77-run win

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan (left) celebrates with Mehidy Hasan

Bangladesh 202-3 (17 overs): Das 83, Talukdar 44, Shakib 38*; White 2-28 Ireland 125-9 (17 overs): Campher 50,Tector 22, Hume 20*; Shakib 5-22, Taskin 3-27 Bangladesh won by 77 runs Scorecard

Bangladesh comfortably saw off Ireland by 77 runs to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series in Chittagong.

A delayed start because of rain led to the match being reduced to 17 overs per side, but the hosts still racked up a formidable total of 202-3.

Litton Das top-scored with 83 off 41 balls, with Rony Talukdar hitting 44.

Ireland struggled in their reply, Curtis Campher making 50 and Shakib Al Hasan ending with figures of 5-20.

Shakib also contributed an unbeaten 38 in an innings which saw Ben White take the wickets of prolific openers Das and Talukdar, who put together a spirited partnership of 124.

However, Bangladesh’s run rate of almost 12 runs per over proved too difficult for Ireland to match and,…