Bangladesh v Eire: Hosts safe thumping 10-wicket win to clinch ODI sequence

Bangladesh paceman Hasan Mahmud (second left) took five Ireland wickets as they were bowled out in only 28.1 overs

Ireland 101 (28.1 overs): Campher 36; Mahmud 5-32, Taskin 3-26 Bangladesh 102-0 (13.1 overs): Das 50*, Tamim 41* Bangladesh won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh routed dismal Ireland by 10 wickets to complete a 2-0 victory in the one-day series in Sylhet.

After losing the opening match by 183 runs, weather saved Ireland in an abandoned game two but this was an even more chastening day for the visitors.

The tourists were bowled out for only 101 in 28.1 overs as paceman Hasan Mahmud took five wickets.

Bangladesh reached the paltry target in just 13.1 overs with Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal unbeaten on 51 and 40.

After their one-day series hammering, Ireland now face the task of regrouping for three T20 contests against a side that whitewashed England in the format earlier this month.

Seamer Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul while conceding only 32 runs after the tourists…