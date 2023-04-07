Bangladesh v Eire: Hosts win one-off Check by seven wickets

Ireland are yet to win a Test since gaining full member status

One-off Test, Mirpur (day four) Ireland 214 & 292 Tucker 108, McBrine 72; Taijul 4-90 Bangladesh 369 & 138-3 Mushfiqur 51*; Adair 1-30 Bangladesh won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland’s hopes of claiming a first Test victory were ended by Bangladesh as the hosts sealed a seven-wicket win on day four of the one-off Test.

Ireland resumed on 286-8 after a fightback on day three but only added another six runs to their lead of 131 before being bowled out in Mirpur.

The Tigers slipped to 43-2 in pursuit of 138 but Mushfiqur Rahim led his side to victory with a quickfire 51 not out.

It is Ireland’s fourth defeat from four Tests since 2018.

After hitting the nation’s second Test century on day three, batter Lorcan Tucker said his side were hoping to set a target of 180, having recovered brilliantly from 27-4 at one stage in their second innings.

But any hopes of reaching that mark were effectively ended when Andy McBrine was bowled for 72…