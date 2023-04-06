Bangladesh v Eire: Lorcan Tucker century sparks vacationers’ fightback in Check

Test debutant Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease

Ireland 214: Tector 50, Tucker 37; Taijul 5-58; 286-8 Tucker 108, McBrine 71*, Tector 56 Bangladesh 369: Mushfiqur 126, Shakib 87, Mehidy 55; Adair 2-64, McBrine 6-118 Ireland lead by 131 runs with two wickets remaining Scorecard

Lorcan Tucker became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century as Ireland fought back to lead Bangladesh after day three of the one-off Test.

Ireland looked in danger of an innings defeat after day two in Mirpur when they stood on 27-4 in their second innings – still 155 behind the hosts.

But debutant Tucker made 108 with Andy McBrine unbeaten on 71 as Ireland were 286-8 at the close – a lead of 131.

Harry Tector also struck 56 – his second half-century of the match.

Ireland’s revival initially ensured that Bangladesh would have to bat again but the tourists will now believe that they are back in the contest heading into day four.

The Irish will hope that McBrine can continue his brilliant…