Bangladesh v Eire: McBrine strikes late on first day of Take a look at to spice up Irish hopes

Ireland’s Harry Tector is cleaned bowled by Mehidy Hasan after making 50 on the first day of the Test match

Ireland 214: Tector 50, Tucker 37; Taijul 5-58 Bangladesh 32-2: Tamin 21; Adair 1-3, McBrine 1-13 Bangladesh trail by 180 runs Scorecard

Andy McBrine took a wicket with the final ball of the opening day of the Test to leave Bangladesh 34-2 after Ireland were bowled out for 214.

Harry Tector’s half century helped the Irish to 122-3 in Mirpur but they added just 92 more runs with Taijul Islam taking an impressive 5-58.

Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck as Bangladesh replied to a modest Irish total.

Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal reached 21 before falling to McBrine’s last ball.

Bangladesh beat the Irish 3-0 in the ODI series and 2-1 in the T20s before the start of the one-off Test encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first, but they slipped to 48-3 before Tector (50) – making his maiden Test half-century – steadied the…