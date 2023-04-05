Bangladesh v Eire: Vacationers face innings defeat in one-off Take a look at in Mirpur

Andy McBrine took six Bangladesh first-innings wickets but that couldn’t prevent the hosts taking total control of the one-off Test in Mirpur

Ireland 214: Tector 50, Tucker 37; Taijul 5-58 & 27-4 (Taijul 2-7, Shakib 2-11_ Bangladesh 369: Mushfiqur 126, Shakib 87, Mehidy 55; Adair 2-64, McBrine 6-118, Ireland trail by 128 runs with six wickets remaining Scorecard

Bangladesh are on course to claim victory inside three days in the one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur after dominating day two on Wednesday.

After starting on 34-2 in reply to Ireland’s 214 first innings, Mushfiqur Rahim’s 126 and skipper Shakib Al Hasan 87 helped the hosts post 369 all out.

Shakib’s two wickets then contributed to Bangladesh reducing Ireland to 27-4 at stumps and still 128 behind.

Andy McBrine took six wickets in the only bright spot for the tourists.

The spinner finished with figures of 6-118 to become only the second Irish bowler to take five Test wickets, but any gloss from that soon disappeared as Shakib and…