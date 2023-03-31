Bangladesh v Eire: Vacationers safe first victory on tour with seven-wicket T20 win

Matthew Humphreys celebrates dismissing Taskin Ahmed in Friday’s final T20 match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh 124 (19.2 overs): S Hossain 51; Adair 3-25, Humphreys 2-10 Ireland 125-3 (14 overs): Stirling 77, Campher 16*; R Hossain 1-19 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final T20 encounter after losing their opening five tour matches against the Tigers.

It was also Ireland’s first win on Bangladesh soil as they avoided a T20 whitewash in Chittagong.

Matthew Humphreys had a T20 debut to remember, taking two wickets in his first three balls as Bangladesh were dismissed for 124.

Paul Stirling hit a quick-fire 77 as Ireland eased to 125-3 in 14 overs.

Ireland lost the ODI series 3-0 and were trailing 2-0 in the T20s going into Friday’s final game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The hosts won the toss and batted first but they were quickly in trouble and slipped to 41-5 before Shamim Hossain made a valuable 51.

Humphreys, a…