Bangladesh v England: Dawid Malan century analysed by Jos Buttler

Dawid Malan played a lone hand as his century took England to victory in Mirpur

Dawid Malan’s century in the first one-day international against Bangladesh was “a great lesson to all of us”, says England captain Jos Buttler.

England’s next-highest scorer was debutant Will Jacks with 26, while Phil Salt (12) was the only other top-six batter to make double figures.

“His innings was outstanding,” said Buttler.

“It was a great lesson to all of us in the group on how you can adapt your game and play on these wickets.”

Malan came to the crease six balls into the innings after Jason Roy was caught at mid-off and was there almost 48 overs later to hit the winning runs.

He started slowly, struggling with the slow and spin-friendly conditions of the pitch, but brought up his century off 134 balls, with six fours and four sixes.

The 35-year-old now has back-to-back ODI hundreds having made 118 against South Africa at the start of February.

‘One man was exceptional today’

“It was satisfying to get…