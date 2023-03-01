Bangladesh v England: Dawid Malan century places vacationers 1-0 up in ODI collection

Dawid Malan played a lone hand but his century took England to victory in Mirpur

First ODI, Bangladesh v England, Mirpur Bangladesh 209 (47.2 overs): Shanto 58 (82); Wood 2-34, Moeen 2-35 England 212-7 (48.4 overs): Malan 114 (145); Taijul 3-54 Mehidy 2-35 England won by three wickets Scorecard

Dawid Malan scored a battling century to lead England to a hard-fought three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first of three one-day internationals.

The left-hander’s fourth ODI ton held the tourists’ chase together as they overhauled Bangladesh’s 209 all out with eight balls to spare.

On a pitch offering assistance to seamers and spinners alike, wickets fell at regular intervals in the chase.

But Malan hit the winning boundary to put England ahead in the series.

Earlier, Bangladesh had made a strong start to their innings after opting to bat first before being pegged back, with six England bowlers sharing the wickets.

Chris Woakes took the first before Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Moeen…