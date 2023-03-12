Bangladesh v England: Tigers ease to T20 sequence victory

Bangladesh complete a series victory with one match to play

England 117 (20 overs): Duckett 28 (28); Mehedi 4-12 Bangladesh 120-6 (18.5 overs): Shanto 46 (47); Archer 3-13 Bangladesh won by four wickets Scorecard.

Bangladesh clinched series victory with a four-wicket win over England in the second T20 international in Mirpur.

England were 50-1 after six overs, but a flurry of wickets followed on a difficult, turning pitch and the tourists were bowled out for 117 in the 20th over.

Ben Duckett top-scored with 28 from as many balls in the middle order, but he saw four partners fall to Mehedi Hasan who finished with figures of 4-12.

Bangladesh made steady progress in their chase, with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s unbeaten 46 seeing them home with seven balls left.

Jofra Archer took two wickets late on, finishing with an impressive 3-13, to squeeze the game but the hosts took 15 from the first five balls of the penultimate over bowled by Chris Jordan.

The series concludes with a final dead rubber at…