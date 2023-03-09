Bangladesh v England: Tigers safe snug six-wicket win in first T20

Najmul Hossain Shanto set up Bangladesh’s chase with 51 from 30 balls

England 156-6 (20 overs): Buttler 67 (42); Mahmud 2-26 Bangladesh 158-4 (18 overs): Shanto 51 (30); Wood 1-24 Bangladesh won by six wickets Scorecard.

Bangladesh beat world champions England comfortably by six wickets in the first T20 international in Chattogram.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto struck an impressive 51 from 30 balls as the Tigers reached their target of 157 with two overs to spare.

Shanto added 65 for the third wicket with debutant Towhid Hridoy, who made 24, as the hosts adapted better to a slow, sluggish pitch.

The second of three T20s match takes place on Sunday in Mirpur.

It is Bangladesh’s first win over England in a T20 match, though it is only the second time the teams have met in the format.

England were on course for a huge total as captain Jos Buttler and Phil Salt raced to 80 after 10 overs, but Bangladesh’s seamers fought back at the end, conceding just 21 runs from the final four overs.

