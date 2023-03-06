Bangladesh v England: Tigers win by 50 runs to cease ODI sequence clear sweep

No England batter made more than 38 in Chittagong

Third ODI, Bangladesh v England, Chittagong Bangladesh 246 (48.4 overs): Shakib 75 (71), Mushfiqur 70 (93); Archer 3-35, Rashid 2-21 England 196 (43.1 overs): Vince 38; Shakib 4-35 Bangladesh win by 50 runs Scorecard

England were bowled out for 196 as Bangladesh avoided a one-day international series clean sweep with a 50-run win in Chittagong.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 series lead, England restricted Bangladesh to 246 all out.

But the visitors lost three wickets in eight balls from 54-0 and were bowled out with 41 balls of their innings still remaining.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan took 4-35 after striking 75 with the bat.

Shakib became the first Bangladesh player to reach 300 ODI wickets when he removed Rehan Ahmed thanks to a Mehedi Hasan catch.

England were hoping to become the first side to secure a clean sweep in an ODI series in Bangladesh since Sri Lanka in 2014.

James Vince top-scored with 38 for England with most of the…