Bangladesh v India: Third ladies’s one-day worldwide finishes in tie as time runs out

Third one-day international, Mirpur Bangladesh 225-4 (50 overs): Haque 107 (160); Rana 2-45 India 225 (49.3 overs): Deol 78; Nahida 3-37 Match tied, series finishes 1-1 Scorecard

Bangladesh and India’s one-day international series decider ended in a dramatic tie after time ran out before a super over could take place.

Chasing 226 to win the series, India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

They were unhappy with Meghna Singh being given out for the final wicket, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur calling the umpiring “pathetic”.

Bangladesh made 225-4 off their 50 overs with Farzana Haque hitting their first ODI century.

It was also Bangladesh’s second highest total in ODIs and ensured they drew the series 1-1.

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol anchored India’s chase and they were in control at 139-2 but scoring runs became more difficult as the innings went on.

India were 191-5 when Deol was run out and they then lost their final six wickets for 34…