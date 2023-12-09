Bangladesh v New Zealand: Glenn Phillips & Mitchell Santner information vacationers to series-levelling win

Glenn Phillips was playing in just his third Test

Second Test, Mirpur Bangladesh 172 & 144 (Patel 6-57) New Zealand 180 (Phillips 87) & 139-6 (Phillips 40*) New Zealand won by four wickets Scorecard

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner shared an unbroken 70 to guide New Zealand to a nervy four-wicket win over Bangladesh in Mirpur.

New Zealand were chasing 137 on a very tricky pitch and slipped to 69-6 before man of the match Phillips made an unbeaten 40 and Santner 35.

Bangladesh started day four on 38-2 but were bowled out for 144 with Ajaz Patel taking 6-57 and Santner 3-51.

The series finishes 1-1 after the hosts won the first Test by 150 runs.

“It was a bit of scrap,” New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said. “It’s nice to come out on the right side of it.

“The guys trusted their ways. The way Phillips and Santner play, it’s on the attacking side to the other players. And they did that.”

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said: “The bowlers did a great job. Everyone chipped in the field…