Bangladesh v New Zealand: Mushfiqur turns into simply second Check batter to be dismissed for obstructing discipline

Mushfiqur (right) is Bangladesh’s record Test run scorer with 5667 runs

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second Test batter in history to be dismissed for obstructing the field on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, 36, handled the ball as it bounced away from him while defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

He was then given out following an appeal by New Zealand.

England’s Leonard Hutton is the only other batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Test cricket.

Hutton was given out during a match against South Africa at the Oval in 1951 after attempting to hit the ball after it rolled up his arm and went past him.

Dismissals in this manor were classified as ‘handling the ball’ previously, before a law change in 2017 brought them under the ‘obstructing the field’ umbrella.