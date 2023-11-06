Bangladesh v Sri Lanka: Cricket World Cup match goes forward regardless of ‘very unhealthy’ air high quality

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi was shrouded in smog on Sunday

The Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi went ahead as planned despite poor air quality.

New Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was at 308 – in the “very unhealthy” range – on Monday afternoon and many schools have been closed for the week.

Both teams raised questions over the safety of playing the fixture with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cancelled training sessions before the match.

While Bangladesh did manage to train over the weekend, asthmatic players were left out as the Indian capital topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by IQAir.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns against any outdoor activities when the AQI goes over 300, which is deemed “hazardous”.

But independent checks deemed the match safe to take place and mitigating actions have been put in place to make the conditions as safe as possible.

They…