Banking as a Service Market to grow by USD 21,806.94 million from 2022 to 2027; … – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The banking as a service market is set to grow by USD 21,806.94 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.62% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Banking as a service offers consumers a wide range of financial services with benefits such as convenience, speed, and payment options. These benefits drive market growth during the forecast period. The demand for banking as a service is expected to increase during the forecast period as financial institutions gain access to banking capabilities such as lending, accounting, and corporate finance. This enables them to offer enhanced services to businesses. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are also adopting banking as a service solution to provide core banking services, delivering a seamless customer experience. The availability of bank accounts, digital wallets, lending, and payments through NBFCs contributes to the growing adoption of banking as a service among various end-users, thereby driving the growth of the global banking as a service (BaaS) market.

The banking as a service market covers the following areas:

Banking As A Service Market 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing partnerships, collaborations, and agreements are an emerging trend shaping market growth.